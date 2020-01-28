

Cyber security comprises technologies, processes and controls that are designed to protect systems, networks and data from cyber attacks. Effective cyber security reduces the risk of cyber attacks, and protects organisations and individuals from the unauthorised exploitation of systems, networks and technologies.

The US federal government is increasingly adopting cloud-based services for authentication processes, video management systems, and storing biometrics information. Since most organizations store their confidential data on the cloud, it is imperative to secure data from unauthorized access. Moreover, due to the flexibility and scalability of cloud-based security solutions, the US government is using the cloud for document management, collaborative services, geospatial services, security testing, and server optimization. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the market for federal cyber security has a positive outlook over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Federal Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Federal Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Federal Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

National Security Systems

Mission Area Support

Infrastructure/Office Automation/Telecommunications

Enterprise Architecture and Planning

Grants to State and Local IT Investments



Market segment by Application, split into

Agency-By-Agency

Defense

Civilian

Intelligence

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Federal Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Federal Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

