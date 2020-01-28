Food Service Equipment Market Prognosticated to reach US$44.3 bn by 2020, from US$31.5 bn in 2013

The global food service equipment market (commercial refrigeration) is predicted to witness a number of growth opportunities in the coming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Currently, the competitive landscape of the global food service equipment market is featured by fragmentation, due to the presence of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale players. The market is highly competitive, and the players are expected to be highly dynamic in their approach.

A number of vendors are seen focusing on ensuring customer loyalty, efficient product distribution, and regulation of food prices. Key strategies being adopted by the market participants are expansion to unexplored markets and regions, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships in order to thrive in the international market. Launch of novel. Innovative products is also expected to be a rage among vendors. For instance, recently, AB Electrolux introduced a new range of kitchen products named ‘Mastery’, which comprise of flexible door storage and hands free hoods. Manufacturers are focusing on developing refrigeration products, which helps to minimize the greenhouse gas emission and reducing energy consumption. Therefore, the players are switching to green refrigerants including CO2, ammonia, and water vapor to develop the products. Prominent vendors in the global foods service equipment market include Hobart Corporation, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Ali Group, Hoshizaki Electric Co., and Manitowoc Company Inc.

According to TMR’s report, the global food service equipment (commercial refrigeration) market is prognosticated to reach US$44.3 bn by 2020, from US$31.5 bn in 2013. The market is forecasted to exhibit a solid 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Based on the type, the segment of walk-ins held a dominant revenue share of the global food service equipment (commercial refrigeration) market in the year 2014, and are expected to continue being popular over the forecast period. Segmented regionally, the region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to clock in swift growth in the global food service equipment market, due to rapid expansion of the food industry in China.

Demand for Sustainable Storage Options to Propel Growth

The ongoing trade of food over the globe has given rise to exchange of processed, canned and frozen food which needs efficient refrigeration equipment to transport the food products. Increasing environmental concerns and strict regulations regarding the use of refrigerants with a high potential of causing global is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment. Innovations such as hybrid electric systems and products that utilize natural refrigerants such as carbon dioxide (CO2) are anticipated to increase the sales of the product, fuelling the swift upswing of the global food service equipment market.

Rise of End-User Segments Catapult Market Reach

End user markets such as full-service restaurants & hotels, quick-service restaurants, pubs, and caterers are witnessing phenomenal growth over the globe. Improving standards of living standards in developing nations and significant investments in restaurants and cafes for better infrastructure have increased the expenditure on food and related items.

Rising inclination toward open kitchens and growing adoption of digital menus and online ordering facilities will further support the market growth. Beside, hotels and restaurants, a growing number of takeaway food joints, nursing homes and hospitals, hostels, religious trusts, and charity/welfare institutions will also raise substantial demand for advanced FSE in order to process and serve significant amounts of food within a timeline.

High Initial Investment May Hinder Development

However, these systems require high capital investment upfront and is plagued with complexities involved. Lack of trained staff, provision of insufficient wages to workers in equipment manufacturing factories, shortage of expertise required for equipment manufacturing, improperly maintained safety of workers, and health concerns are some the key factors that may hamper the growth of the food service equipment (commercial refrigeration) market. However, a number of vendors are focusing on regulation of demand and supply of food products, thus projecting a bright future for the market in the years to come.

