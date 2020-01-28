Global Tooling Composites Industry 2019 Market Growth, Size, Trends and Global Insights Analysis Report 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The global tooling composites market is segmented on the basis of type into polyester, glass fiber, vinyl esters and others. Based on end use industry, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, marine and others. Moreover, on the basis of region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Rapidly growing construction industry is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of tooling composites during the forecast period. Tooling composites are the composites used in the manufacturing of tools.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

Polyester

Glass Fiber

Vinyl Esters

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the market is split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. Airtech Advanced Materials Group

2. Hexcel

3. Koninklijke Ten Cate

4. Solvay

5. Sika

6. TEIJIN

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, type & end use industry market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, type and end use industry with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Tooling Composites Equipment & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Tooling Composites Market Overview

5. Global Tooling Composites Market by Type

6. Global Tooling Composites Market by End Use Industry

7. Global Tooling Composites Market by Region

8. North America Tooling Composites Market

9. Europe Tooling Composites Market

10. Asia Pacific Tooling Composites Market

11. South America Tooling Composites Market

12. Middle East & Africa Tooling Composites Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Tooling Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

