Green Data center Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

A data centre is a repository of computer systems and associated components, some examples being telecommunications and storage systems. Reports say the graph of energy use by these data centres has been a straight line, increasing from 30bn kilowatt per hour in 2001 to 100 n kilowatt per hour in 2013. With this rate of data boom, it is only imperative that companies switch to greener and smarter means of running data centres, considering, energy efficiency, power expenditure and data centre location.

A green data centre is a data storage facility that is built, managed and operated in an environmentally friendly design, using less space and energy. In short, the process to build a green data centre consists of a few simple points, like switching to an efficient energy system (preferably sustainable energy), revamping the server system so as to improve its performance and making use of natural air flow as a coolant as far as possible.

A green data centre can almost entirely rule out the usage of coolers thereby reducing not only energy but also cutting out on operating cost. Green data centres can contribute to a sustainable future thereby improving the corporate and social image of the company and making it a role model for the change.

Market dynamics

Drivers

o Environmental regulations by government

o Increase demand for data storage

o Rising energy cost.

Constraints

o Lack of awareness

o High initial cost

o Incompatibility of present data centres with advanced green data centres

Opportunities

o North America and Europe: favourable climate

o Canada, Sweden: Cold climate provides natural cooling solution

o Asia Pacific: High demand owing to advent of IT industry

Market segmentation

On basis of solutions

o Management software

o Power cooling

o Networking

o Server and green solutions

On basis of services

o Monitoring

o System integration

o Professional services

On basis of industries

o Healthcare

o Government and Public sector

o Banking and financial services

o Telecom and IT.

On basis of User type

o Colocation providers

o Cloud provider

o Enterprises

On basis of regions

o North America (NA)

o Europe (EU)

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Latin America (LA).

Key Players

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Oracle

EMC Corp

APC Corp

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu Corp

