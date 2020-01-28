Hair Wax Market -Increased Penetration Of Salon Services Across The Globe Due To Change In Grooming Patterns

Hair wax is a hair care product which is used for frizzy and dry hair as hair wax helps to make hair smooth and provides it a good shape due to presence of grease in it. Hair wax is thick in consistency and comes in various types depending on the type of hair. Hair wax is helpful while creating different hairstyles as it does not dry out. It is made from chemical ingredients such as amino acids, ceramists, and silicone. Silicone acid acts as a sparkling ingredient that helps to provide extra shine to the hair and makes it smooth and frizz- free. Hair wax also acts as a conditioner, making the hair silky and soft. Increasing problem of hair fall and dry hair due to rising dust & pollution has made hair wax an essential element of daily hair care regimen as it improves the texture and quality of hair.

Numerous factors responsible for the growth of the hair wax market includes increasing number of disorders related to hair such as hair fall, dry hair, dandruff, and itchiness. Rising consciousness among youth is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Hair wax is highly recommended for people who spend most of their time outdoors as it protects the hair from dust and pollutants and also helps to prevent serious hair problems. Other factors driving the growth of the hair wax market are changing lifestyle, growing urbanization, and increasing purchasing power of people. Rising awareness about hygiene and personal care is expected to fuel the demand for hair wax during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63228

Moreover, easy availability of a wide variety of hair wax products through multiple online and offline channels are also contributing to the increased demand for hair wax. Introduction of organic products such as herbal hair wax coupled with aggressive marketing techniques is expected to boost the growth of the global hair wax market. Hair wax is highly popular amongst women who wish to have soft, smooth, lustrous hair. Furthermore, increased penetration of salon services across the globe due to change in grooming patterns especially among male consumers is also driving the growth of the hair wax market. However, high cost of hair wax is restraining the growth of the market. Availability of number of substitutes such as hair serum, hair gel, hair conditioners, and non-oil hair care products are expected to hinder the growth of the global hair wax market.

The global hair wax market can be segmented in terms of product type, application, sales channel, and geography. Based on product type, the hair wax market can be categorized into candelilla wax, castor wax, and emulsifying wax. In terms of application, the market is divided into commercial and residential. Based on sales channel, the hair wax market is classified into online and offline. Online channel is expected to rule the market due to availability of wide variety of products on various e-platforms at discounted prices. The offline segment can be sub divided into specialty stores, departmental stores, and supermarkets and hypermarkets. On the basis of geography, the hair wax market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are dominating the hair wax market across the globe.

Key players operating in the hair wax market are L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Company., Gastby Inc., Ltd, Coty, Inc., Marico Limited, Lax Hair Wax Co.,The Himalaya Drug Company, Shiseido Company, etc. Key players are adopting innovation and development of existing products as their main strategies to expand their product portfolio and also to remain competitive in the market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets