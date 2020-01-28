Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

Need for crush resistance and strong packaging that provides convenience coupled with cost-effectiveness introduced heavy-duty mailing tubes. Heavy-duty mailing tubes impart zero spillage and higher durability. They are spirally wounded to prevent bending or damage to products. Heavy-duty mailing tubes are lightweight and used for packaging of goods for a wide range of industries. These tubes are environment-friendly, biodegradable, and can be recycled as they are made from paper. These tubes are marketed with different types of lids, which includes ring pull style, ring lid foil assembly, slip lid, and peel-off membrane, etc. Heavy-duty mailing tubes are extensively used for the transportation and storage of packaged goods such as food items, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, hazardous chemicals, and other materials.

Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market: Dynamics

The growing e-commerce & retail industry plays a crucial role in driving the heavy-duty mailing tubes market. The ban on plastic use drives the usage of eco-friendly and biodegradable heavy-duty mailing tubes packaging. The ability of heavy-duty mailing tubes to provide resistance to bending and breaking of goods boost the market. These tubes offer high loads enhanced protection against external agents such as heat, temperature, and chemicals which can rise its use in ship exports.

Heavy-duty mailing tubes can help companies with brand promotion by printing high-quality graphics on them for marketing. These factors can help in increasing the sale of these tubes. The threat for substitutes for heavy-duty mailing tubes can be present in a highly competitive market which can act as a restraint to the growth.

Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market: Key Developments

Major companies are emphasizing on expansion to expand their area of reach and production capacity of innovative products. Recent developments has evolved branding opportunity for the companies. This is helping to raise the market for heavy-duty mailing tubes. Companies are now able to produce such type of packaging that protects goods with a branding opportunity.

On 1 August 2018, Yazoo Mills, a producer of 100% recycled paper tubes and cores accelerated growth with expansion of second manufacturing facility

On 14 June 2018, Sonoco implemented price increases for paperboard tubes and cores

On 13 June 2014, Western Container expanded its manufacturing operations in Beloit Wisconsin by the construction of the 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse.

The countries like China and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region and Germany, Poland and Italy in the European region have the largest number of ship exports; and therefore, the market for heavy-duty mailing tubes is expected to rise. The heavy-duty mailing tubes market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for heavy-duty mailing tubes incorporate in providing safety during transportation of goods. The increasing demand for durable mailing tubes which can transmit posters, art, hard items, etc. drives the heavy-duty mailing tubes market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets