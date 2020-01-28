High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials Market Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2025 | TMR

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), formerly referred to as high-pressure liquid chromatography), is a technique in analytical chemistry used to separate, identify, and quantify each component in a mixture. It relies on pumps to pass a pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture through a column filled with a solid adsorbent material. Each component in the sample interacts slightly differently with the adsorbent material, causing different flow rates for the different components, and leading to the separation of the components as they flow out of the column.

HPLC has been used in the production processes of pharmaceutical and biological products. It is employed to detect performance enhancement drugs in urine. Moreover, it is utilized in the research field to separate the components of a complex biological sample or of similar synthetic chemicals from each other. In the medical field, HPLC is employed to detect vitamin D levels in blood serum.

Increasing demand for HPLC to resolve mixtures of closely related components in complex biological matrices in less time with higher precision has led to the development of a variety of new HPLC columns, which eliminate the need for sample preparation.

HPLC columns are usually packed with pellicular or porous particles. Pellicular particles are made from polymer or glass beads. These beads have a diameter range of 30 to 40 µm. They are surrounded by a thin uniform layer of silica, alumina, or other types of ion-exchange resins. Porous particles are more commonly employed and have diameters between 3 to 10 µm. These particles are mostly made of silica, polystyrene-divinyl-benzene synthetic resin, alumina, or other type of ion-exchange resin.

HPLC packings isolate small molecules from biological macromolecules on direct sample injection by exerting two separation mechanisms. The names given to these new packings include ’internal surface reversed-phase’, ’shielded hydrophobic phase’, ’semipermeable surface’, ’dual zone material’ and ’mixed-functional phases’.

Key players operating in the HPLC packing materials market include BioChrom Labs, Akzo Nobel, YMC Co.Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.