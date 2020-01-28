Hopper Dryer Market – Increasing Demand From Plastic Processing Machinery For Adoption Of Hopper Dryers Is Expected To Boost The Industry

Hopper dryer is also known as hot air dryer and is majorly used for removing moisture from the surface of pellets of non-hygroscopic resin. These dryers are installed in extrusion machines, injection molding machines, and blow molding machines to remove the moisture. The dryers are majorly used for drying the materials which have been stored in large containers for long durations. The ability of drying the molded products at the machine throat eliminates the prospects of re-absorption of moisture or contamination of the products while transporting them from a central drying position to the machine hopper.

Increasing demand from plastic processing machinery for adoption of hopper dryers is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for energy efficient machines for drying applications is further projected to spur the market growth of hopper dryers in the coming years. Increasing application of blow molding machines and growing development of extrusion machines are also estimated to drive the growth of the hopper dryer market over the forecast period. The application of these dryers in drying plastics and other polymers to remove moisture in the machine is further projected to drive the hopper dryer market. The moisture content in plastic resins whether non-hygroscopic or hygroscopic spoils the quality and surface finish of the molded products. This in turn is likely to drive the market growth of hopper dryers since it serves as an energy efficient solution in drying plastic molded products. Additionally, increasing demand for drying injection molded products produced from several end-use industries such as packaging industry, automotive, and consumer goods is also expected to positively influence the market growth of hopper dryers in the coming years.

The global hopper dryer market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the hopper dryer market is segmented into less than 100 kg, 100 kg to 500 kg, and more than 500 kg. More than 500 kg product segment is expected to contribute majorly to the market growth and is also projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing deployment of more than 500 kg capacity dryers in extrusion machines and injection molding machines. Furthermore, increasing application of more than 500 kg capacity hopper dryers in large scale industries such as automotive, demanding for large plastic processing machinery for drying plastics molded products are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

The application segment for hopper dryers is segregated into injection molding machine, blow molding machine, and extrusion machine. The application of hopper dryers in injection molding machine is expected to account for major share in the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Hopper dryers installed in injection molding machines are capable of producing large quantity of molded products and various molded parts. Based on end-use industry, the hopper dryer market is categorized into food industry, plastic industry, electronics industry, and other industries.

Based on region, the hopper dryer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a major share in the hopper dryer market in terms of revenue and is also anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing small and mid-level industry players operating in various countries such as Hong Kong, China, and India. Prominent players operating in the global hopper dryer market are Kenplas Industry Ltd., Bry-Air, Novatec, Inc., Conair, ACS Group, Motan Colortronic, Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., Dri-Air Industries Inc., Summit Systems, and Yann Bang.

