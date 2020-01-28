Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Analysis

The report on the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market presents a global scale study. It provides insights into the factors favoring the development of novel applications of nucleic acid in nanoparticle diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and laboratory research. It is compiled with the intent of highlighting the prevailing dynamics and growth opportunities in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. Information thus included in the report will help stakeholders get a better perspective of the market.

By the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO), an ideal RNA/DNA diagnostic test kit, which usually includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instruments, should be accurate, cost-effective, and customization to cater to specific user requirements. Furthermore, it is necessary for the diagnostic test kits to be less complicated and tough at the same time. All in all, the demand for instruments providing quick and precise results of diagnosis is considerably high.

Given the aforementioned requirements, despite providing practical solutions, the currently available nucleic acid diagnostic technology is unable to fulfil the low-cost requirements and thus fails to achieve any organization’s assurance. The advent of non-PCR technology such as INAAT is thus gaining traction from the research community as it complies with all criteria specific by the WHO. With a little tinkering in the parameters, INAAT can be customized to suit different measurement requirements, thereby facilitating Point-of-Care testing (POCT), while operating within economic standards set by the WHO.

The report studies the growth trajectory of the global INAAT market between 2016 and 2024. The growth drivers and restraints influencing the market over the course of the forecast period. The impact of the latest government policies and the prevalent socio-economic conditions in the overall market is also gauged. It studies the effect of Porter’s five forces in the global INAAT market considering the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, prevailing degree of competition, and threat of substitute and new entrants.

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market, growth witnessed in the molecular diagnostics segment in the healthcare industry, has emerged as a key driver. The molecular diagnostic market comprises INAAT and PCR. Of these, the INAAT based on type include helicase dependent application (HAD), loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nucleic acid sequence based amplification (NASBA), transcription mediated amplification (TMA), and single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA).

Despite witnessing positive opportunities worldwide, lack of awareness about the advanced diagnostics, especially in underdeveloped economies is acting as a major restraint for the market. It is due to the same factor, that manufacturers are unable to capitalize on the high unmet medical needs in underdeveloped countries. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by organizations such as the WHO and certain reluctance to replace the existing PCR solutions with advanced methods in developing nations is posing threat to the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market.

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the vendor landscape, the report includes profiles of companies such as bioMerieux, Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., Panasonic, Toshiba Corp., Rohm, PhilipsHologic-Gen-Probe, BetaLED, Avago Technologies, BD Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Qiagen, Alere, and BioHelix and Quidel.

