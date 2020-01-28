Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market was valued at USD 3020 Million in the year 2019. Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to reach USD 5403 Million by the year 2025. Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079085

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on Market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global Market.

Major market player in Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market are XPO, Fidelitone Last Mile Inc, EuroAGD, SEKO, United Parcel Service, Werner Global Logistics, Ryder, JD.com, Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport, Wayfair, MondoConvenienza, Schneider Electric, Geek Squad Inc., and brief information of 7 more companies provided in the report.

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Segmentation:

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Overview, By Product

• Traditional Logistics

• Non-traditional Logistics

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Overview, By Application

• Furniture Assembly

• Household Appliance Installation

• Other Services

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079085

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets