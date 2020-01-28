Lawful Interception Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy by 2026

Lawful interception (LI) is legally sanctioned official access to private communications, such as telephone calls or e-mail messages. Basically, LI is a process in which a network operator or service provider provides law enforcement officials an access to the communications of private individuals or organizations. In lawful interception process, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conduct electronic surveillance as authorized by jurisdiction or administration to track illegal activities. Around the world, countries are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures to avoid mishaps due to cybercrime. Dedicated standardization groups are creating LI technology specifications.

The global lawful interception market is experiencing high growth due to various factors such as increasing criminal activities and terrorism, rising cyber threats and violation of law and order. A standard process is required which would curb criminal and terrorism activities conducted through devices such as smartphones and laptops. This is fueling the growth of lawful interception market. Also, there should be some rules and regulations in process in case of violation of law and order. The lawful interception solutions help to restrain such activities.

There are few restraining factors for the lawful interception market such as development of advanced communication platforms, complying government rules and regulations, and managing privacy and secrecy of the investigation. Network technology providers and service providers are expected to face issues in the future due to emergence of advanced communication platforms and rising compliance towards government rules and regulations as consumer can access network at any time from any region. This might hamper the growth of the lawful interception market. Also, maintaining privacy and secrecy of investigation is a major concern for lawful interception market.

Growing demand is experienced from the government and law enforcement agencies to update the policies related to lawful interception as there are changing communication methods and network technologies. Such developments are expected to provide better opportunities for the lawful interception market in the future.

The lawful interception market is segmented on the basis of services, end user, network technology, communication content and region. The segmentation on the basis of services includes professional services and managed services. The end users of the lawful interception market include government officials, law enforcement agencies and small & medium enterprises. The segmentation on the basis of network technology includes voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP), long-term evolution (LTE), wireless local area network (WLAN), worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), digital subscriber line (DSL), public switched telephone network (PSTN), integrated services for digital network (ISDN), code division multiple access (CDMA), global system for mobile (GSM) and general packet radio service (GPRS). Type of communication content of lawful interception market includes voice, text, fax and data.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51507

The global lawful interception market is divided into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. These geographic regions are further analyzed at the country level, wherein top countries across North America are the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil. North America and Europe regions are expected to lead the global lawful interception market due to growing emphasis on public security and intelligence.

Some of the key players in the global lawful interception market include Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens, SS8, Utimaco GmBH, Verint Systems, Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Aqsacom, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Inc. and Netscout

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets