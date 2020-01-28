Magnesium Alloys Market By Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Regions 2025 | TMR

The global metals and alloys industry is transitioning in terms of innovation and development of new alloys to improve tensile strength and other properties of the conventional metals. Magnesium is one of the most abundantly found elements in the world. It is found primarily in the surface of ocean beds in the form of dolomite, magnesite, and carnallite minerals. Alloying magnesium improves its heat resistance, tensile strength, and creep resistance. Magnesium alloys are used as an alternatives to aluminum and iron metals for weight reduction and to improve tensile strength of the material.

Magnesium alloys have excellent corrosion resistant property and are considerably light in weight; therefore, they are utilized in a wide range of applications such as portable electronic devices, automobile parts, computer parts, and portable telephones. Additionally, improved heat resistance and strength of magnesium alloys have extended their application in automotive frame manufacturing and the aerospace industry.

Magnesium reserves around the globe is about two-fifth that of iron, quarter that of aluminum and 190 times higher than those of copper and nickel. The high abundance of magnesium makes it as one of the most inexhaustible resource distributed all over the world. Magnesium is one of the lightest metals used in making frames, structures, and cellular mobile phones parts. Magnesium has a density of about one-quarter that of iron and two-third that of aluminum. Magnesium alloys have excellent shielding property and can provide protection from electromagnetic waves, allowing its use in the aerospace industry.

Key global players producing magnesium alloys are Globe Specialty Metals, Magontec Ltd., Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Yinguang Weijie Magnesium Industry Co, Fugu Jinwantong Magnesium Industry Co., and Ningxia Hui-ye Magnesium Marketing Group Co.,Ltd.