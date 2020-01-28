Military Actuators Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Military Actuators Market – Introduction

Automation plays an important role in the defense industry due to the various advantages offered by actuators

Military actuators are used to alter tank altitude, and monitor and control velocity and engine speed. They are also used to monitor the secure and smooth landing of aircraft, and gun positioning. Increase in demand for electric actuators in the defense industry is fueling the military actuators market.

Different sources of energy such as electricity, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure, which convert energy into motion, are used to operate actuation systems

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Military Actuators Market

Military automation is the latest trend in the international defense industry. Many countries around the globe have started implementing military automation to boost their fighting capabilities. This has boosted the demand for military actuators across the globe.

Actuators play a vital role in military vehicles. The military actuators market is driven by the adoption of automation to improve military combat capabilities. However, strict enforcement of regulatory requirements and issues related to power consumption, noise, and leakage are impeding the market.

On the other hand, production of miniaturized military actuators and the widespread use of advanced actuators provide ample opportunities to the military actuators market

Increase in orders and procurement of aircraft, both for commercial and military purposes, is a primary factor driving the market

3D printing has made the process of design and implementation of actuators faster, less expensive, and simpler. It also enables incorporation of all actuator components into a single structure, thus eliminating the need to use external joints, adhesives, and fasteners. The military actuators market is anticipated to expand at a fast pace, once 3D printed actuators become fully operational in the aerospace sector.

