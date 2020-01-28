Mooring Systems Market – Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope till 2025 | TMR

A mooring system consists of an anchor, a mooring line, and connectors. It is used in a ship or floating platform to keep it stationed at all water levels. The ship is connected to the sea-floor using an anchor and a mooring line. The mooring line is generally made up of wire, chain, and synthetic fiber rope, or a combination of all of these. The mooring system relies on the strength of the anchors. The holding capacity of the anchor depends on the properties of the soil and the depth of the dig. The mooring lines passes from the vessel to the anchors on the ocean floor.

Increase in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the offshore fields rather than the onshore across globe, and development in shale gas activities in North America are expected to drive the demand for the mooring systems market in the region. High investments in offshore operation and profitable business conditions in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are propelling the growth of the mooring systems market. Technological advancements in the production and drilling capability of vessels and rigs in deep water and ultra-deep water are estimated to boost the global mooring systems market in the near future.

The global mooring systems market can be segmented into application, anchorage, mooring type, and region. Based on application, the global mooring systems market can be divided into floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), tension-leg platform (TLP), floating LNG (FLNG), and others. FPSO accounted for the key share of the mooring systems market in 2016, whereas, TLP is the dominant among applications and its usage is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Similarly, FLNG, after its launch in the market in the near future, is predicted to boost the demand for global mooring systems, primarily in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global mooring systems market are Mooring System, Inc., Bluewater Holding B.V., Modec Inc., Cargotec Corporation, Timberland Equipment limited, Delmar Systems, Inc., and Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

