New Report: Concentrating Solar Power Industry 2019 Industry Size, Trend, Technology, Top Players (Archimede Solar Energy, Acciona Energy, Nexans, Baysolar CSP, Siemens AG)

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Concentrating Solar Power Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures and Tables, With detailed description of past, present, and future of Concentrating Solar Power Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Concentrating Solar Power industry valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.25% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rising pollutions and environment concerns along with regulatory support from the governments around the world are driving the growth in the Industry. However, high cost involved with the solar panels and its installation are likely to hamper the Industry growth over the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Market Player in ‘Concentrating Solar Power Industry’:
Brightsource Energy, Inc.
Esolar, Inc.
TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
Archimede Solar Energy
Acciona Energy
Nexans
Baysolar CSP
Siemens AG
SolastorRobert Bosch GmbH
Market Segmentation:
by Technology
Parabolic Trough
Power Tower
Linear Fresnel
Dish/Engine system
By Component:
Solar field
Power Block
Thermal Storage
By End-Use:
Utilities
EOR
Others
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
