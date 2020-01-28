New Report: Transfer Tapes Market Research and Analysis 2019-2027

Transfer tapes are type of pressure sensitive tapes without carrier, directly coated on to the surface of release liner. Transfer tapes are used with application of different types of adhesives in it. Transfer tapes are useful for various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, households, electronics, aerospace, retail and consumer goods among others. The global transfer tapes market is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR owing to increment in the demand for protective packaging across the world.

Transfer tapes are available in custom shapes and dimensions which is tailored according to the requirement of the consumer. The growth of gift wrapping product consumption is expected to strengthen the global demand for transfer tapes in the upcoming years. Acrylic adhesive type is commonly used type of transfer tape which is followed by silicone and rubber type. The global outlook for transfer tapes market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Transfer Tapes Market: Dynamics

With increase in demand for protective packaging solutions, transfer tapes market is expected to grow in the upcoming years. Increment in the compact packaging solutions is expected to hamper the growth of transfer tapes market in the upcoming years. The rise in number of flexible packaging formats with variety of products being packaged in a different manner, the demand for transfer tapes is expected to decrease. Regulations on the packaging materials may impact the global transfer tapes market positively.

Different type of adhesive transfer tapes are used for usage in various industries which includes acrylic, pure acrylic, water-based acrylic and other specialty tapes. The rise in retail sector through e-commerce, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and discount stores is expected to boost the demand for transfer tapes market in the upcoming years. Transfer tapes market is expected to create significant incremental opportunity by the end of the forecast period.

In Europe, the transfer tapes market is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Transfer tapes market in Germany is expected to witness comparatively slow growth owing to established packaging industry. In North America, Canada is expected to expand at a higher CAGR than the United States, which in turn creating the demand for transfer tapes market. Transfer tapes market is anticipated to represent high incremental opportunity in the Asian market, owing to rise in per capita consumption and need for protective packaging. The number of domestic shipments may also affect the country level transfer tape market scenario. Furthermore, the increment in the number of international shipments is also expected to increase the global demand for transfer tapes market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with transfer tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

