North America Collaborative Robots Market : Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2026

North America collaborative robots market is expected to reach $1.745 billion by 2025 in terms of robotic hardware, growing at 40.23% CAGR over the forecast years. The software market will grow at 46.66% annually.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• >10 Kg

• 5-10 Kg

• <5 Kg

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Material Handling

• Machine Tending

• Assembly

• Molding Operation

• Inspection

• Packaging and Palletizing

• Welding and Gluing

• Polishing

• Screw Driving

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food and Beverage

• Aerospace and Defense

• Metal & Machinery

• Others

