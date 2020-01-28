Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) Market – Insights and Emerging Trends by 2025 | TMR

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines: Market Overview

Offshore oil extraction activities have been increasing since the last few years. The major oil companies and its contractors have been banking on the low crude oil prices. Strategic oil storage is one of the major reasons to undertake offshore oil and gas projects despite the fluctuation in crude oil prices.

The reserves from onshore fields and shallow water wells are in almost depletion state. Hence, exploration and production companies are focusing on deeper water prospects. New platforms are being unceasingly installed in different parts of the world and operate in deeper waters (300m to 3,050 m).

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-gas-subsea-umbilicals-risers-flowlines-market.html

The safe and efficient interconnection from the topside of the platform /vessels to well heads and pumps on the seafloor is necessary to transfer products, power, and data. Hydraulic and other fluids are also transferred from one platform to another in same or different reservoir blocks to guarantee reliable oil extraction operations.

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines Market: Dynamics and Trends

Electric power is locally generated and distributed to various appliances, platforms, and onshore sites in order to lower the overall operational costs of oil and gas exploration and production projects. Broadband communication systems play an important role in modern communication and process control systems. Subsea risers, umbilicals, and flowlines form a vital link between multiple centers of operation within the field of exploration and production.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31904

These SURF can withstand high mechanical and chemical stresses, and high operating temperatures and pressures. They ensure continuous and reliable supply of services in harsh environments below the sea.

Key players operating in the global oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines market include Airborne Oil and Gas, VALLOUREC, Schlumberger, Prysmian Group, and Baker & Hughes.