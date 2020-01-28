

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Online Gambling Market: 2017-2021 Edition, provides an in-depth analysis of the global online gambling market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value, market share by product and by region. The report delivers the analysis of online betting and online casino market in terms of value. It also provides market size of global gambling market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the European online gambling market which includes market by value, market share by products and market sizing of major products i.e. online betting and online casino. A brief regional analysis of Asia & Middle East, North America and Latin America has also been provided in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online gambling market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online gambling market is highly fragmented with various players. Betsson AB, Kindred Group Plc, Net Entertainment, and Paddy Power Betfair Plc. are some of the key players operating in the global online gambling market whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the respective companies.

Company Coverage

Betsson AB

Kindred Group Plc.

Net Entertainment

Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

Regional Coverage

Europe

Asia & Middle East

North America

Latin America



Executive Summary

Online gambling is the betting/staking of something of value, generally money on the outcome of a game using the internet. With the advent of high-speed internet, online gambling is gaining popularity among the population. The online gambling market is comprised of a number of different types of games, with their respective business model and technology. It consists of online casino, sports betting, online poker, online bingo, lotteries and other skill games.

The global market for online gambling has increased at a significant CAGR over the years 2010 to 2016 and projections are made that the market would maintain one-digit growth rates over the next five years i.e. 2017 to 2021. The global online gambling market is supported by various growth drivers such as growth of mobile gambling, availability of high-speed internet services, rising ownership of gadgets such as mobile, laptops, tablets, growing number of online women gamblers, industry consolidation and alternative option to cash. In spite of high growth, the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: lack of suitable software handling, cyber security issues and stringent government regulations.

