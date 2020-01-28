Oral Solid Dosage Forms and Pharma Excipients Market : Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

Transparency Market research recently announced the release of a new report, titled “Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 – 2018” to its collection. According to the findings of the report, the global oral solid dosage forms (OSDF) market, which was valued at US$570.6 million in 2011, is projected to be worth US$869.1 million by the end of 2018, registering growth at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2012 to 2018.

In terms of volume, the oral solid dosage forms market is expected to grow from 93.8 kilo tons in 2011 to 126.8 kilo tons in 2018 at a 4.5% CAGR from 2012 to 2018. On the other hand, the demand for pharmaceutical excipients, which was recorded at 519.5 kilo tons in 2011, is expected to reach 685.7 kilo tons before the end of 2018, growing at 4.1% CAGR between 2012 and 2018.

Facilitated by a global increase in geriatric population, particularly across leading economies such as Japan and the U.S., coupled with development of a new school of excipients that exhibit superior properties such as flow-ability, the global pharma excipents market is expected to create impressive opportunities for manufacturers to capitalize on in the near future. However, despite exhibiting lucrative growth prospects, the report highlights that the global pharmaceutical excipients market may face inhibitions to its growth owing to factors such as high cost of manufacturing, lack of FDA-approved sites, and stringent government processes for approval.

Among the various product segments, polymers emerged as the most consumed segment of the OSDF excipients market, accounting for more than 30% of the global market. Other excipient products such as sugar are also expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period from 2012 to 2018. The report observes that among the product segments of the pharma excipients market, calcium carbonate and calcium phosphate are expected to dominate the global market over the next couple of years. On the basis of geography, the global market for oral solid dosage forms and pharma excipients is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Among these segments, Europe registered the highest consumption of excipients in 2011, accounting for almost 160 kilo tons of the global produce. Europe also emerged as the largest market for OSDF excipients in 2011, accounting for 30% of the global market on the basis of total volume produced. However, according to the publication, the demand for OSDF excipients in Asia Pacific will increase rapidly, making it the fastest growing market for OSDF and pharma excipients by 2018. The growth of the food and medical industry, together with increasing geriatric population in developing economies such as Japan and China, is expected to catapult Asia Pacific to the forefront of the OSDF and pharma excipients market.

