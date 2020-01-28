OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market to Have A Promising Future Ahead!|With CAGR of 3%

Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market was valued at USD 132.8 Billion in the year 2019. Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to reach USD 156.2 Billion by the year 2025. Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main Market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.

Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge Market potential in the future.

Major market players in OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Nature’s Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potter’s, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginseng, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Zhongxin, Kunming Pharma, Sanjiu, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Taiji, Haiyao

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segmentation:

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Overview, By Product

*OTC Herbal

*Traditional Medicine

OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Overview, By Application

*Detoxification Medicine

*Antipyretic Medicine

*Digestive Medicine

*Blood Circulation Medicine

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

