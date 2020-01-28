Polyurethane Adhesives Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 6.6% by 2025

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market was valued at USD 7.81 Billion in the year 2018. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to reach USD 12.22 Billion by the year 2025.

In the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and is also Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period owing to their Market demands. At a country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to the increase in the building & construction activities.

The segmentation is done on the basis of resin type, by Resin technology, by end users, and by region. On the basis of resin types, the global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is sub-segmented as Thermoset and Thermoplastic of which the Thermoset segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

The segmentation is done on the basis of Resin technology Solvent-borne is currently the dominant technology used in the PU adhesives Market and is expected to hold the highest Market share among other applications. By end-User, the building & construction application segment accounted for the largest Market share, in terms of volume, followed by packaging, automotive & transportation, footwear, furniture & woodwork, and electrical & electronics applications.

Major market players in Polyurethane Adhesives Market are Arkema S.A., Dow-DuPont, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Huntsman Corporation., and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and other 8 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT Analysis of Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Drivers:

Increasing Investments in Construction of Green buildings

Revolution in the Construction Market

Restraints:

Changing government regulations and norms.

Slow growth in developed countries

Opportunities:

Growing demand in the end-user industry

Challenges:

High Cost and restriction on the use of raw material

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Segmentation

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Overview, By Resin Type

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Overview, By Resin Technology

• Solventborne

• Reactive

• Dispersion

• Hotmelt

• Others

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Overview, By End Users

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electronic & Electrical

• Footwear

• Furniture & Decorations

• Others

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

