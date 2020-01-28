Power Monitoring Market – Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 | TMR

Power monitoring is a network of meters connected to a power system in order to provide real-time data. All electrical equipment in a facility are connected to meters. Power monitoring system performs several functions such as increase facility uptime, improve response to power related issues, verify reliable power equipment operation, improve power quality, enhance the lifespan of highly advanced equipment, prevent conductors from overheating, protect and control the network, reduce peak demand power factor penalties, and ensure energy contract compliance. It allows to create a proactive approach to energy management. Effective use of power monitoring system depends on selecting correct meters to capture data and events and using the right software to visualize and conduct analysis.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/power-monitoring-market.html

The global power monitoring market can be segmented into component, end-user, and region. Based on component, the power monitoring market can be classified into software, hardware, and firmware. The hardware segment is further divided into measurement devices and metering & communication devices. The software component collects data from the facility electrical network, organizes the data, and presents it as a meaningful and actionable information.

The firmware component safeguards the system from internal and external malware. The hardware component segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth in smart grid investments globally. The metering & communication devices sub-segment is estimated to expand at a significantly rapid pace and dominate the hardware component market during the forecast period.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31262

Key players operating in the global power monitoring market are ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Fluke Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Omron Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.