Pressure Independent Control Valves Market Data Analyis 2018-2026: James M. Pleasants Co., Emerson Swan, FlowCon International ApS

The common name for pressure independent control valve (PICV) is multi-functional valve. This is a combined operation of three valves in one compact unit. The PICV performs as a differential pressure control valve and a regulating valve and a 2-port control valve. PICV can be fitted to terminal units in heating and chilled water systems to provide flow control, flow regulation, and differential pressure control. The unique factor of PICVs is that they replace three separate valves that would otherwise be required: the regulating valve, two port control valve, and differential pressure control valve.

Automatic hydronic balancing, temperature stability, high control authority, and longevity of the actuator by reducing the quantity of movements are the key aspects that is projected to upsurge the pressure independent control valves market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. Moreover, it eliminate the overflow circumstances at partial load conditions which has a substantial effect on the constancy of the room temperature. It also ensure impeccable working conditions, the actuators attached on them require less movements to have a temperature stable which rises the actuator’s lifetime and lowers the maintenance costs. These factors are anticipated to drive the global pressure independent control valves market throughout the forecast period.

The global pressure independent control valves market can be segregated in terms of end-user, body material type, distribution channel, and region. Based on end-user, the pressure independent control valves market can be divided into offices & commercial buildings, colleges & universities, schools, hospitals & healthcare, and data centers. In terms of body material type, the pressure independent control valves market can be bifurcated into wood, brass, steel, and plastic. Further, the steel material type segment can be divided into ductile iron, cast iron, carbon steel, and stainless steel. The plastic material type can be classified into PVC, PTFE, PFA, and others (PP, PE, etc.). Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of region, the global pressure independent control valves market can be categorized into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the pressure independent control valves market in Europe include the markets in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the analysis and forecast of the pressure independent control valves market in GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The South America pressure independent control valves market has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. The pressure independent control valves market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the presence of manufacturers of pressure independent control valves in the region. This is due to the increasing demand for pressure independent control valves from water & wastewater and chemical industries in Asia Pacific.

