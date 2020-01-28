Quality Assurance and Quality Control Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis by 2026

Quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) are a set of processes often used to measure and assure the quality of software. These two processes are implemented throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) to ensure that the final product meets the requirements and/or fulfills the implied needs of end-users and customers. QA primarily comprises testing the functionality, reliability, portability, usability, maintainability, and efficiency of a software product. The QC process is implemented to make sure the final product or service adheres to the defined set of quality criteria. Several companies offer a wide range of QA and QC systems, tools, and services in order to enhance efficiency and quality of software throughout SDLC.

These QA and QC systems provide multiple features, some of these features include web-based and centralized platform, tracking and auditing of documents, and software testing. Additionally, companies are offering QA and QC services to the customers in order to implement QA and software testing strategies to enhance the overall software development process along with increased customer satisfaction. Some of these software testing strategies include risk-based testing, performance testing, installation & configuration, and software security testing.

Increase in emphasis on software quality and customer satisfaction by enterprises of all sizes across the world is likely to drive the global quality assurance and quality control market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in policies and regulations such as ISO and international standards implemented by governmental bodies on software development, data privacy, and access to information is anticipated to propel the global market. Furthermore, companies are focusing on advanced, enhanced, and efficient risk management and high return on investment (ROI), which increases adoption of QA and QC systems. Rapid advancements in software development processes have induced companies to offer advanced and integration capable solutions. This is expected to boost the adoption of QA and QC systems among enterprises. However, limited use of QA and QC systems in SDLC is likely to hamper the market. Moreover, technical issues and software bugs associated with QA and QC systems, tools, and services are anticipated to restrain the quality assurance and quality control market. Increase in micro and small enterprises across the world, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the quality assurance and quality control market during the forecast period.

The global quality assurance and quality control market can be segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the quality assurance and quality control market can be categorized into services and platform/tools. The services segment can be bifurcated into professional services (quality assessment & advisory services, managed quality services, and others) and outsourced services. The platform/tools segment can be classified into test management tools, functional testing tools, performance testing tools, and others (integration testing tool, compatibility testing tool, etc.). Functional testing tools can be classified into API testing tools, unit testing tools, multi-browser testing tools, and multi-device testing tools.

