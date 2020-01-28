Rapid Adoption Of Digital Pressure Gauge Driving The Smart Pressure Gauge Market

Smart Pressure Gauge Market – Introduction

Smart pressure gauge is an equipment that helps to measure the variations in the environmental characteristics or physical quantity of any material. A smart pressure gauge transforms measurement into signals in the form of inputs to control the device. Smart pressure gauges measure the pressure of a wide range of liquids & gases and produce an electric signal due to applied pressure.

The smart or connected pressure gauge primarily utilizes sensor technology to provide reliable readings and better visibility of field changes. Smart pressure gauges are ideally utilized for testing & monitoring purposes; for instance, sensor-based pressure gauges are used to monitor the oil pressure in automobiles. The smart pressure gauge is utilized in various end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, consumer electronics, medical, utility, and in the industrial sector.

Smart Pressure Gauge Market- Competitive Landscape

In May 2018, Emerson introduced its new pressure gauge product portfolio “the Rosemount Smart Pressure Gauge” to provide reliable pressure readings. These gauges provide a safer field environment and delivers up to 150X overpressure protection.

Emerson Electric Co.

Founded in 1890 and located in Missouri, the U.S., Emerson is an American company that designs, develops, and manufactures products and offers engineering services for consumer, commercial, and industrial markets. The company operates its business through the automation solutions segment and commercial & residential solutions segment. The company’s commercial & residential solutions provide various products & services including valves, controls & system protectors, control & monitoring systems, and construction & plumbing tools.

Hunan MAC Sensor

Founded in 2009 and based in China, Hunan MAC Sensor is specialized in designing and manufacturing automation products & services specifically in China and others countries. The company provides wireless IOT sensor systems, pressure measurement instruments, level measurement instruments, and flow measurement instruments.

Meriam Process Technologies

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Ohio, the U.S., Meriam Process Technologies is a subsidiary of Scott Fetzer and manufactures a wide range of process measurement instrumentation that includes digital & analog pressure transmitters, MFT calibrators, handheld calibrators/data loggers, pipeline integrity testers, handheld HART communicators, MFC HART communicators, pressure gauge, primary element flow solutions, and hydraulic pressure pumps.

Kobold Messring GmbH

Founded in 1980 and located in Germany, Kobold is one of the key manufacturers in the field of industrial measuring and control devices. The company provides wide-ranging temperature sensors and measuring devices that help to determine exact temperature measurement. Its products and services are available across Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions worldwide.

Schneider Electric

Founded in 1836 and based in France, Schneider Electric is one of the leading providers of automation and energy management solutions in commercial, residential, data centers, infrastructure, and other industries worldwide. The company has more than 20,000 system integrators & partners and above 650,000 service providers & partners in over 100 countries worldwide.

Some of the other prominent players in the smart pressure gauge market include Testo India Private Limited, DP-Flow Ltd, Labcell Limited, Honeywell International Inc. and Topeak.

