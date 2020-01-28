Rectenna Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Global Rectenna Market – Introduction

A rectenna, also known as rectifying antenna, is a device that converts AC electromagnetic (EM) waves into DC electricity.

It is a type of a flexible radio-frequency (RF) antenna, which receives EM waves and enables wireless power transmission. These waves travel into the semiconductor and are converted by the rectenna into DC voltage, which can be used to recharge batteries or power electronic circuits.

into DC voltage, which can be used to recharge batteries or power electronic circuits. A major component of a rectenna is a rectifier, which converts the AC input signal into the DC power output. In earlier days, gallium arsenide or silicon was used for the manufacture of rectifiers.

Currently, a novel 2-D material called molybdenum is preferred. Molybdenum is one of thinnest materials in the world. Rectennas are of two types: optical rectennas and radio-frequency (RF) rectennas. Optical rectennas convert light into electricity.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73396

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Drive Global Rectenna Market

The global rectenna market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for advanced technology devices in the consumer electronics industry including laptops, smart phones, tablets, and other portable devices. Furthermore, widening user base of smartphones is expected to be a major factor driving the global rectenna market during the forecast period.

Product enhancement driving Global Rectenna Market

Cellular wireless communications have shown tremendous growth in recent years. Radio frequency energy harvesting has become an important technology by offering low power devices to get free from batteries

The rectenna developed by the MIT and University of Madrid can convert the energy from wi-fi signal into electricity. The device can produce around 40 microwatts of power when exposed to a power level of wi-fi signals

Due to such opportunities the batteries of electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearable can be easily charged or powered

Such types of product enhancement in the rectenna is anticipated to boost the rectenna market in the forecast period

Request to access Market Data Rectenna Market

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global rectenna market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Rectenna market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to technological development in the region and high adoption of wireless technologies

Rectenna market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to the high adoption rate of the wireless technologies and large consumer electronics industry

Middle East & Africa and South America are the potential growth markets for the rectenna market

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for rectenna market. Moreover, manufacturers are entering partnerships for the development of innovative products and gain higher profit margins.

Key players operating in the global rectenna market include:

AVX Corporation

Antenova

API Technologies

Allis Communications Co., Ltd.

CoolCAD Electronics, LLC

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets