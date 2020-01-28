Regenerated Fibers Market – Growth Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2025 | TMR

Regenerated fiber is produced by dissolving the plant fiber cellulose in chemicals and retransforming it into fiber by using the viscose method. It is also known as regenerated cellulose fiber, as it comprises cellulose such as hemp and cotton.

Regenerated Fibers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Regenerated fiber is mostly used in the automotive industry for designing automobile interiors. The automotive industry, especially in North America and Europe, continues to expand. The industry has proven to show strength in spite of challenging economic factors. This factor is anticipated to drive the regenerated fibers market during the forecast period. Regenerated fibers, however, face tough competition from synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers are available abundantly and at a relatively low cost.

Regenerated Fibers Market: Segmentation, by Type

The regenerated fibers market can be segmented in terms of type as:

Rayon

Acetate

Cellulose

Lyocell

Rayon is made from polymers occurring naturally and hence, it is not considered a synthetic fiber but a man-made, regenerated cellulose fiber. Rayon is a manufactured fiber, in which cellulose acetate is the fiber-forming substance. Acetate is a derivative of cellulose and it is manufactured by reacting purified cellulose obtained from wood pulp with acetic anhydride and acetic acid in the presence of sulfuric acid. Rayon is also called artificial silk due to its shiny appearance that resembles silk. It is characterized majorly by unique gloss, smooth texture, and desorption and superior staining properties. Regenerated fibers are widely used, as it does not melt with heat to become soft.

Regenerated Fibers Market: Segmentation, by Application

The regenerated fibers market can be segmented in terms of application as: