Saturating Kraft Paper Market Review With Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2027

Saturating kraft paper being impervious to water have an increased use in decorating building panels, floor, shelves, worktops, etc. This paper is also used in the production of envelopes, paper bags, for wrapping paper, and printing machine drum lining. Saturating kraft paper is flexible, stiff, and can withstand high tension. It is used as a compact laminate which provide uniformity and product consistency and have resistance to bursting and tearing. Saturating kraft paper has a high degree of porosity which grant controlled absorbance.

This paper has optimized resin (e.g., insecticides) absorption, which hinders the damage that can be caused by external factors. Saturating kraft paper is marketed in different width and density as per the area of lamination and requirements of the consumer. The paper is eco-friendly and can be recycled which act as a boon in lowering the environmental impact. Saturating kraft paper is mainly used in the areas of commercial and residential sector.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market: Dynamics

Growing intolerance towards plastics has urged the companies to produce an environmentally favorable packaging material. This led to the introduction of saturating kraft paper. The paper suppresses the disadvantage of other paper which are prone to tearing and are not stiff enough to carry heavy loads. Saturating kraft paper provides flexibility and act as a barrier against water. Due to these properties of saturating kraft paper, the market can rise in the regions with the largest commercial sectors.

The growing knowledge of the consumers’ about environmental issues can also help in boosting the market for saturating kraft paper. The restraint which can affect the saturating kraft paper market can be its low ability to counter the strike of water for a long duration. Demand for increased sturdity is forcing the companies to innovate and manufacture paper which can cover up this restraint and bring the more improved product.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market: Key Developments

Many key players in the market are focusing on product launch and acquisitions to produce new sustainable products for consumer’s convenience and to increase their product portfolio. Recent developments in the performance of saturating kraft paper have created an innovative packaging solutions. This is helping to raise the market for saturating kraft paper. Companies are now able to produce laminating papers which are more tough and non-porous to external factors.

On 17 September 2018, Mondi launched a specialty kraft paper grade, a new patented paper and barrier solution for food packaging in natural brown color.

On 29 January 2018, WestRock signed definitive agreement to acquire KapStone, a kraft paper manufacturing company

On 2 January 2018, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, producer of kraft paper products completed its combination with International Paper’s North America consumer packaging business

