SDR Market Outlook 2019-Size by Type, Share, Global Industry Growth by Top Key Players – Analog Devices, Inc., Anaren, Inc., BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace Systems, Data Device Corporation, DataSoft Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Software defined radio is enabling users to receive signals from multiple mobile standards such as WiMAX and GSM.

To fulfill the growing demand for higher data speed that requires additional hardware expenses on core network, mobile operators are increasingly adopting SDRs.

The Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1396679

Scope of global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market includes –

By Type (General Purpose Radio, Joint Tactical Radio System, Cognitive Radio)

(General Purpose Radio, Joint Tactical Radio System, Cognitive Radio) By Component (Hardware, Software)

(Hardware, Software) By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial, Others)

(Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial, Others) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Increase in defense spending and focus on improving defense communication systems is a major factor driving the market. In addition, the market has witnessed considerable growth owing to increasing need for communication devices to be more flexible and software configurable.

The Software Defined Radio (SDR) Industry is primarily segmented based on type, by component, by application, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

General Purpose Radio

Joint Tactical Radio System

Cognitive Radio

TETRA

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Public Safety

Commercial

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Analog Devices, Inc.

Anaren, Inc.

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace Systems

Data Device Corporation

DataSoft Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

What you can expect from our report:

Total Addressable Market [ Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR ]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average Pricing across regions

Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Benefits of Purchasing Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT40% discount on all its reports – https://www.orianresearch.com/discount/1396679

“Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, technology, end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, technology, end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience of the Report:

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Manufacturers

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Software Engineers

Direct Purchase this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1396679

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market— Value Chain

3.4. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market- Porter\’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market: Current & Emerging Trends

4. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Type Outlook

4.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share, by Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. General Purpose Radio

4.2.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by General Purpose Radio, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Joint Tactical Radio System

4.3.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Joint Tactical Radio System, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Cognitive Radio

4.4.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Cognitive Radio, 2015 – 2026

4.5. TETRA

4.5.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by TETRA, 2015 – 2026

5. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market by Component Outlook

5.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Share, by Component, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Hardware, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Software, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Service

5.4.1. Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market, by Service, 2015 – 2026

………………………………………….…….Continued

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets