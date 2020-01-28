Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Prospects and Growth Assessment

Single tooth implants are used for the restoration of missing one or more tooth. A dental implant is an artificial tooth that is fixed into the jaw bone in order to replace the missing teeth. Dental implants can either be made up of titanium or zirconium. Among these two types of implants as compared to zirconium implants, titanium implants accounts for the larger share of the market. This is due to its high strength, bone density and compatibility with body fluids; it is a metal of choice across the global dental consumables market.

Zirconia dental implants are made of metal oxide and are used for manufacturing implants for years due to its biotechnical characteristics which allow the manufacturing of a biocompatible tooth. Only a few zirconium dental implants are available in the market currently as zirconium implants contain certain radioactive isotopes which can cause oral cancer. A dental bridge is used for the restoration of missing tooth by joining an artificial permanent tooth to the adjacent dental implant or the teeth. These are also called as false teeth which can be made of alloy, gold, porcelain or combination of these materials. These bridges are helpful in maintaining the shape of face or prevent the drifting of remaining teeth from their position.

Rapid aging population and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are the key factors anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. According to the U.S Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population of the U.S. in 2009 and the figure is expected to grow to an estimated 20% by the year 2030.

Furthermore, percentage of world’s population above the age of 65 years is poised to double from 7% in the year 2000 to 16% in the year 2050. Hence, people over the age of 65 undergo dental treatments such as implants more frequently than those belonging to younger age groups as a result directly widening the dental patient pool and act as a major driver for this market. Likewise, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing incidence of dental diseases are the major reasons cited to affect the growth of dental equipment market. However, low reimbursement and high cost of the single tooth implant are the key factors expected to hamper the growth of this market.

The market for single tooth implant and dental bridges can be classified on the basis of products namely dental bridges and single tooth implant. Dental Bridges market can be further subdivided by types and material. The material market could be categorized into metal alloys, ceramic and porcelain-fused-to-metals. The types market for dental bridges can be classified into cantilever bridges, Maryland bridges, partial bridges and others.

Geographically the report on single tooth implant and dental bridges market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst the entire geographies currently European region is witnessed to account for the largest share of the market. The presence of large number of local and international players, numerous dental clinics and high awareness are the major factors that were held responsible for the dominant position of this market.

However, during the forecast period the market of dental bridges and single tooth implant in Europe is anticipated to show slow growth due to market saturation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth rate in the near future due to rising population base and increasing awareness about the dental and oral health hygiene.

Some of the major players operating in this market includes Dentsply International, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Straumann, Zimmer Holdings Inc., 3M Healthcare Company and others.

