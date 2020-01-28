Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market- Rising Awareness About Drug Trafficking

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Introduction

A breath analyzer, or smart breathalyzer, is a device that detects the alcohol content present in the human body. Smart breath analysis device (breathalyzers) are mostly utilized for detect and measure the blood alcohol content (BAC) associated with alcohol and drug abuse cases. Moreover, smart breath analyzer is presently being widely used in the healthcare industry for detecting medical conditions of patients.

Smart breath analysis device is been evolving consistently, in terms of size, technology, and operational efficiency, in the last few years. These devices are currently embedded and integrated with technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These devices are also connected and synchronized with personal devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Compact smart breath analysis device enhance portability and enable users to connect them with multiple devices.

Smart breath analysis device is gaining popularity in hospitals and clinics in order to detect jaundice in babies, effectiveness of asthma drugs in patients, and lactose intolerance. Advancements in smart breath analysis device is helping the medical industry for early diagnosis of patients. Moreover, smart breath analysis device is also utilized in the detection of H. pylori infection and can also be used by consumers to track lung capacity and smoking cessation with the help of compact breathalyzers that can be paired with the user’s smartphone.

North America is expected to be a prominent market for smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) due to the high crime rate in certain areas and stringent drug testing regulations implemented by governments in the region. Rising awareness about drug trafficking in Asia Pacific has prompted governments to implement stringent rules & regulations in the region. This is estimated to boost the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market in Asia Pacific.

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Dynamics

Increasing laws and regulation by governments against alcohol and drug abuse

Rising incidences of drug and alcohol-related crime has fueled the demand for smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer), which can detect alcohol content in the body and help reduce such incidences. Increasing awareness about alcohol and drug abuse has prompted governments and regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA and European Commission, to enact numerous laws. Moreover, rising integration of smart devices with breath analyzer devices is offering significant opportunity to the (breathalyzer) market. Additionally, innovative product offerings in medical applications are also expected to fuel the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market in the near future.

Inaccuracy in results and hygiene concerns to hamper smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market

Advances in technology have also led to the development of devices that can trick or mislead breath analyze devices, thereby affecting the results obtained from these devices. This is projected to hamper the smart breath analysis device (breathalyzer) market.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market – Competition Landscape

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Smart Breath Analysis Device (Breathalyzer) Market”

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets