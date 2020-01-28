Snow Sports Apparel Market: Revenue projected to reach US$546.3 mn by the end of 2022

While snow sports have been followed by large masses for a number of decades in the developed regions of North America and Europe, the growing popularity of Winter Olympics has only further added fuel to the market for snow sports apparel. Countries such as Norway, Austria, the U.S., France, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Russia, and Italy have been leading the ranking charts of snow sports since a long time, whereas Asian emerging economies such as Japan, China, and Australia are now also making a foray. Snowboarding, Ice Hockey, Alpine and Freestyle Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Cross Country Skiing, Biathlon, and Ski Jumping are some of the most common snow sports played across the world. As per the findings of an up-to-date intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the demand in the global snow sports apparel market will multiply at a healthy growth rate during the forecast 2017 to 2022.

Increased Recreational Expenditure Driving Demand

Increasing preference of outdoor recreational activities among the urban population, changing lifestyle, incremented recreational expenditure, and growing awareness among the masses regarding the physical and mental benefits of sporting activities are some of the key factors driving the demand in the global snow sports apparel market. Apart from the growing popularity of snow sports, the safety awareness among the players has increased significantly in the recent past.

As a result, increasing usage of protective gears such as shell tops and helmets is multiplying. In addition to that, consumer’s interest in nature-based gateways that offer competitiveness as well as leisure at the same time, has been steadily escalating and aiding to the global snow sports apparel market. With growing penetration of ecommerce, consumers are now able to research, compare, and buy the sporting gears of their choice. This factor is also augmenting the demand in the global snow sports apparel market.

Winter Olympics 2014, held in Sochi, was broadcasted by 464 television channels across the world, with the TRPs touching new peaks. This competitive event is inspiring many youngsters and driving the demand in the global snow sports apparel market. The TMR report also detects that technological advancements is also favoring the demand-flow in the snow sports apparel market. For instance, synthetic ice rinks or waterless skating rinks make use of a polymer material for skating with regular metal-bladed ice skates. The synthetic skating rinks are manufactured by interlocked panels and do not require ice. Apart from being eco-friendly, these rinks can do without refrigeration equipment for creating a mechanically frozen skating surface, and consequently reducing the operational costs considerably.

USA Makes North America the Most Profitable Region

Product-wise, shell tops dominate the demand in the snow sports apparel market, accounting for 14.8% of the global demand. The TMR report projects the demand for shell tops segment to experience a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, reaching a valuation of US$255.3 mn by 2022. Regionally, North America remains the most lucrative region for the vendors operating in the snow sports apparel market, with the regional revenue projected to reach US$546.3 mn by the end of 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent companies currently operating in the global snow sports apparel market are: Nike, Adidas, Columbia, Champion, The North Face, Paradox, Armada, Boll, and Black Diamond Equipment.

