Soft Tissue Allografts Market Registering a Healthy CAGR of ~ 6.5% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the Soft tissue allografts market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global soft tissue allografts market was valued at ~ US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: Overview

The soft tissue allografts market report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global soft tissue allografts market. A large number of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury patients and diabetics is increasing the usage of soft tissue allografts. Compatible, rise in prevalence of degenerative joint diseases and rising demand for high definition designed technology are the major drivers of the global soft tissue allografts market.

The soft tissue allografts market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the soft tissue allografts market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global soft tissue allografts market with respect to the segments based on product type, application, end user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of the drivers and restraints of the soft tissue allografts market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the soft tissue allografts market. This section of the soft tissue allografts market report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global soft tissue allografts market.

Increase in Sports Injuries Rise in Prevalence of Degenerative Joint Diseases to Drive Market

Diabetic foot ulcers are a leading cause for hospitalization, and are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Clinical trials have shown effective treatment of diabetic foot ulcers with dehydrated human amnion/chorion membranes (dHACM).

A report published by the Transplant Department of Cleveland Clinic stated that, nearly 30,000 surgeries with allograft tissue are performed every year in Cleveland clinics, including meniscal transplants and anterior cruciate ligament procedures.

World Health Organization statistics show that, degenerative joint diseases affect 9.6% men and 18.0% women above 60 years of age with symptomatic osteoarthritis. According to expert opinions presented in the EULAR committee report, radiographic evidence of knee osteoarthritis in men and women over 65 years of age is found in 30% of the population.

In the absence of disease modifying therapy, many patients with osteoarthritis progress to advanced joint destruction. Surgery with soft tissue allograft plays a major role in the management of osteoarthritis to avoid advanced joint destruction.

Hence, increase in the incidences of target degenerative joint disorders is expected to drive the global soft tissue allografts market in the next few years.\

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: Increasing Usage of Collagen Allografts

In terms of product type, the market can be classified into cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus allografts, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts

The collagen allografts segment dominated the global soft tissue allografts market in 2018. It is projected to continue this trend in the soft tissue allografts market during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of musculoskeletal reconstructive procedures such as anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction is likely to increase the usage of collagen allografts. Moreover, the usage of collagen allografts in maxillofacial surgery and wound care therapies is expected to drive the segment in the soft tissue allografts market during the forecast period.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: Hospitals – Promising End User

Soft tissue allograft surgeries are majorly performed in hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, aesthetic clinics, and dental clinics. The hospitals segment in the soft tissue allografts market is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid rise in the number of shoulder arthroplasties and increase in the geriatric population across the globe.

Growth of the segment in the soft tissue allografts market is attributed to the increasing availability of specialty care services in hospitals, and the presence of qualified healthcare professionals such as orthopedic surgeons in hospitals.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment in the soft tissue allografts market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace, owing to the increase in the number of upper extremity procedures performed in these settings.

