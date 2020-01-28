Solar Orbiter operation to the sun by Europe and NASA to lift off in the coming month

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Solar Orbiter operation headed by the European Space Agency (ESA) together with participation from NASA plans to lift off on top of a United Lift off Alliance Atlas V rocket on 5 February from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station situated in Florida.

The launch follows the mission of Parker Solar Probe (PSP) of NASA, which took place 18 months ago where it went to space, recording its remarkable sun-kissing operation. Parker Solar Probe has set all-time space ship velocity by going nearer to our star approximately 15 million miles (24 billion kilometers).

Parker Solar Probe (PSP) will carry on setting these remarkable records as it will get nearer and closer to the solar over its seven years in the scientific field, in due course skyrocketing within a mere 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometers) of the sun surface.

Solar Orbiter will not attempt to cup-tie those superlatives. On the close approach phases of its extremely ovoid orbit, the investigation will still be around a distance of

