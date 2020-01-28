News Technology

Telescopic Channel/ Runner Market Owing To Increased Demand For Telescopic Channel/Runner In The Residential And Commercial Sector.

January 28, 2020
Telescopic Channel/Runner: Introduction

  • Telescopic channel/runner, also known as a drawer runner/channel is generally used in drawers, which are used for storing things. It is a small device which helps to simplify fluid motion while the drawer is closed and opened. The telescopic channel/runner is integrated with a small set of wheels which are attached to the external sides of the drawer.
  • Drawers need telescopic channel/runner for smooth functioning; they smoothen the opening and closing function of drawers.
  • Telescopic channel/runner are made from different materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and plastic.
  • There are three types of telescopic channel/runners: light duty channel/runner, medium duty channel/runner, and heavy duty channel/runner.
  • The global telescopic channel/runner market is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, owing to increased demand for telescopic channel/runner in the residential and commercial sector.
Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market: Dynamics

Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market: Key Drivers

  • The increasing usage of ATM machines, gaming machines, ticket machines, and food and drink dispensing equipment, which require telescopic channel/runners are projected to drive the demand for telescopic channel/runners in the forthcoming years.
  • Premium furniture is seeing increasing demand since purchasing power of consumers is rising together with economic growth; thus, rise in demand for premium furniture is expected to boost the demand for telescopic channel/runner in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector across the globe.
  • Growing investment opportunity, especially in developing countries such as China and India, is anticipated to boost the telescopic channel/runner market in the coming years.
  • The growing demand for telescopic channel/runner from the residential sector due to the increasing consumer preference to design modular kitchens coupled with rising disposable income of consumers is expected to propel the telescopic channel/runner market.

Rise in uncertainty of steel prices to hamper the market

  • Rise in uncertainty of steel prices which is the primary raw material used in manufacturing telescopic channel/runners is expected to hinder the global telescopic channel/runner market in the next few years.
