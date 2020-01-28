Test and Measurement (T&M) Equipment Market – Global Industry Future, Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Supply Demand, Cost Structure 2019-2025



T&M equipment is used for testing and measuring various electronic/mechanical devices throughout their lifecycle. It is used in the initial design, development, verification, maintenance, and repair of various electronic and mechanical products. Some of the electronic products that use T&M equipment include smartphones, digital cameras, mp3 players, and solar inverters. Some of the mechanical products that use T&M equipment include turbines, automotive car suspension, and aircraft propulsion systems.

The growth of theautomotive industryis one of the primary growth factors for this market. This region is the second-largest manufacturer of passenger cars in Southeast Asia, and the constantly increasing investments will result in the region becoming the largest manufacturer of passenger cars in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. The rapid growth in GDP, the increase in low-per-capita car ownership, and the availability of low-cost labor and raw materials will attract more automotive manufacturers to invest in the country, propelling the demand for measuring andtest instrumentsin the coming years.

The global Test and Measurement (T&M) Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Test and Measurement (T&M) Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Test and Measurement (T&M) Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Test and Measurement (T&M) Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Test and Measurement (T&M) Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anritsu

Fluke

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Segment by Type

Biomedical Test Equipment

Calibration Test Equipment

GPTE

Network Test Equipment

Real-Time Test Equipment

Semiconductor Test Equipment

Wireless Test Equipment

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunications

Education & Government

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

