Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market – Global Industry Development, Forecasts, Research, Analysis And Market Status 2019-2025



Third-party logistics providers typically specialize in integrated operation,warehousingandtransportationservices which can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market conditions, such as the demands and delivery service requirements for their products and materials. Often, these services go beyond logistics and include value-added services related to the production or procurement of goods, i.e., services that integrate parts of the supply chain. When this integration occurs, the provider is then called a third-party supply chain management provider (3PSCM) or supply chain management service provider (SCMSP). 3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.

The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations. The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C. H. Robinson (USA)

CEVA Logistics (Netherlands)

Damco (Netherlands)

DBSchenker (Germany)

DHL (Germany)

DSV A/S (Denmark)

Expeditors International ofWashington (USA)

FedEx (USA)

GEODIS (France)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA)

Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong)

Kintetsu World Express (Japan)

Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)

Nippon Express (Japan)

NYK Line (Japan)

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland)



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

