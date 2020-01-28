Transformers for Wind Power Market -Outlook 2025, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Demand for renewable energy sources is increasing all over the world, owing to the rising energy consumption and the growing need for eco-friendly solutions worldwide. Wind energy is one of these renewable sources. The wind power industry has been expanding at a fast pace over the last few years. The impact of wind energy on the electric power grid is significant. The key components required for wind power generation are turbine, gearbox, generator, step-up transformer, nacelle, and tower. In a wind turbine, the transformer acts as a link between wind turbines and the distribution grid. The transformer is installed next to, but outside of the turbine, at the foot of the tower or in the nacelle. However, the best location for its installation is close to the power source.

Transformers for wind power offer numerous benefits. Speed of the wind is not constant throughout a day, as a result of which the turbine output fluctuates. Wind turbine output voltages typically range from 480 volts to 690 volts. This turbine output is then delivered to the wind turbine transformer and transformed into a collector voltage of 13,800–46,000 volts. Thus, the transformer boosts the generating output of the turbine generator from a few hundred volts to the medium-voltage distribution level of the collector system.

However, transformers are considered one of the most sensitive and weak components in a wind farm; owing to different electric, mechanical, and corrosion-related issues affecting the transformers used in wind turbines. Moreover, these factors hamper the transformers for wind power market. Furthermore, variable output caused by variable speed of wind causes failure of transformers. This is another key restraint for the transformers for wind power market. In order to increase the demand for transformers for wind power, it is required to modify the design of transformers used in wind turbines in accordance with the generated output and other external factors. This is because conventional distribution transformers cannot always be used as wind turbine transformers.

The transformers for wind power market can be segmented on the basis of type, output, and application. Based on type, the transformers for wind power market can be divided into dry-type and liquid-filled. Based on output, the transformers for wind power market can be classified into low-voltage output (up to 10 kV), medium-voltage output (10 kV–35 kV), high-voltage output (36 kV–100 kV), and ultra-high-voltage output (above 100 kV). In terms of application, the transformers for wind power market can be segregated into onshore and offshore.

Key players operating in the global transformers for wind power market are ABB, Siemens, Enercon GmbH, General Electric, Wilson Transformer Company, Voltamp, Gamesa Corporacion and Technologica S.A.