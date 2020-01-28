Turbocharger Market – Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2025

A turbocharger is essentially a device which enhances efficiency and power output of internal combustion engines. Increase in efficiency is achieved by forcing extra air into the combustion chamber. The extra air forced into the combustion chamber results in fuel addition and better combustion rate, which eventually boosts the conventional or naturally aspirated engine. A turbocharger has a compressor which is powered by a turbine. The turbine is propelled by exhaust gas from the engine.

Enhanced power output, high power to weight ratio, improved efficiency, and reduction in engine weight are some of the key advantages provided by the turbocharger system or device. Turbochargers allow an engine to burn more fuel and air by packing it more into the existing cylinders. The typical boost provided by a turbocharger is between 6 to 8 pounds per square inch (psi).

The turbocharger market can be segmented or categorized based on fuel type, vehicle type, technology type, and by industrial applications. Turbochargers are primarily used in vehicles. Apart from vehicles, they are also used in industries such as mining, off-shore drilling, and off-highway (heavy-duty construction, agricultural). Turbochargers are also employed in the marine industry (commercial speed boats, commercial liners and hovercrafts.), and power generation applications. Thus, turbochargers are generally used wherever there is a need for internal combustion engines.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets