Ultra Short Throw Projector Market 2019 Insights and Precise Outlook – Epson, BenQ, Optoma, Hitachi, ViewSonic, Sony

Projectors with ultra-short throw lenses are designed to produce larger projected images at a shorter throw distance. This means that unlike the standard or long throws projectors; you can get the big picture even when you are caught in a tight space environment with much less space required between the projector and the screen. Gone are the worries about landing a tiny projected image or blocking out the projections with your shadows when you are using a standard/long throw projector in a space-constrained room.

Top Companies in the Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Market: Epson, BenQ, Optoma, Hitachi, ViewSonic, Sony, Christie, Acer, LG, Infocus, Ricoh, Casio, Vivitek, Dell, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Canon, Philips, Honghe Tech, NEC, COSTAR.

The worldwide market for Ultra Short Throw Projector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.5% over the next five years, will reach 2610 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019

GLOBAL ULTRA SHORT THROW PROJECTOR MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Ultra Short Throw Projector Market on the basis of Types as follows:

SD

1080p

4K

Others

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Ultra Short Throw Projector market is segmented into:

Education

Business

Residential

Others

Scope of the Report:

The China will occupy for more market share in following years, also fast growing rest of Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ultra Short Throw Projector.

The top players cover Epson, BenQ, Optoma, Hitachi, ViewSonic, Sony, Christie, Acer, LG, Infocus, Ricoh, Casio, Vivitek, Dell, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Canon, Philips, Honghe Tech, NEC, COSTAR and etc., which are playing important roles in global Ultra Short Throw Projector market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ultra Short Throw Projector market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

