Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Technology Growth and Demands 2019 to 2024

Evaporation boat is the type of evaporation vessel used for vacuum evaporation process under high temperature.

Top Companies in the Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market: PENSC, Orient Special Ceramics, Zibo HBN, MTK, Kennametal, Jonye Ceramics, Plansee SE, ATTL, Beseem.

Scope of the Report:

The China production of vacuum evaporation boat increases to 2005 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the China vacuum evaporation boat market is led by The East China, capturing about 96% of China vacuum evaporation boat production volume. The North China is the second-largest region-wise market with less than 2% of China market.

Vacuum evaporation boat downstream is wide and recently vacuum evaporation boat has acquired increasing significance in various fields of electronic component, packaging materials, consumer goods and other applications. In China, the vacuum evaporation boat market is mainly driven by growing demand for electronic component and packaging materials which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of vacuum evaporation boat in China in 2016.

Based on types of vacuum evaporation boat available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into special ceramics (BN+TiB2) based and metal (W, Mo, Ta, etc.) based vacuum evaporation boat. And market of other based vacuum evaporation boat is very small. The market for single zone vacuum evaporation boat accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

GLOBAL VACUUM EVAPORATION BOAT MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market on the basis of Types as follows:

Special Ceramics Based

Metal Based

Other Based

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat market is segmented into:

Electronic Component

Packaging Materials

Consumer Goods

Other Applications

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Vacuum Evaporation Boat market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

