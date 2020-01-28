Vinyl Mastic Tape Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Shenzhen Cotran New Material Co.,Ltd. and The 3M Company

Vinyl mastic tape is composed of a self-fusing mastic compound with a vinyl backing, which is used for the insulation and sealing of electric connections. Vinyl mastic tape provides excellent electrical properties, and moisture and chemical resistance. Vinyl backing offers ultra-violet protection. Vinyl mastic tape is used for the insulating, padding, and sealing of objects that require protection from adverse environmental conditions. The vinyl mastic tape market is anticipated to increase, owing to increment in demand for protective packaging in the industrial sector. Vinyl mastic tape is used for splice cases, load coil case protection, auxiliary sleeves, cable sheath repair, drop wire insulation, and other general taping applications.

Vinyl mastic tape is RoHS compliant, which is short for a directive on the restriction of the use of hazardous substances in electronic equipment. Vinyl mastic tape can be used on different materials such as polyethylene and steel. Vinyl mastic tape is available in various sizes (width) to cover the maximum number of applications needed in the market. Vinyl mastic tapes have vibration-damping properties, and therefore, are used to reduce the effect of the high vibration caused by machines at manufacturing sites.

Global Vinyl Mastic Tape Market: Dynamics

The rubber-based material laminated to vinyl provides double-duty protection in a single wrap, which is expected to boost the demand for vinyl mastic tape. The global vinyl mastic tape market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, owing to the sufficient breaking strength provided by it. The typical breaking strength of vinyl mastic tape is more than 30 MPa, which is expected to increase the usage of vinyl mastic tape during the forecast period. Vinyl mastic tape is suitable for indoor as well as outdoor applications, and is easy to install.

The outlook for vinyl mastic tape is expected to be positive during the forecast period. Vinyl mastic tape also protects cables against abrasion, corrosion, and fire, which is expected to increase its demand. Vinyl mastic tape protects against moisture and corrosion. Vinyl mastic tape decreases the usage of multiple tapes, which is expected to decrease the cost for a particular application. Cost-effective results for a single application may increase the benefits for the end-use industry, which is expected to increase the consumption of vinyl mastic tape in the near future. Frequent product launches in the electronics and electrical industry are expected to drive the vinyl plastic tape market in the coming years.

China is the top importing country of polyvinyl chloride resin, which is expected to expand the global vinyl mastic tape market in the coming years. The East Asia region is expected to create high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, owing to growth of the industrial packaging market. Manufacturers in the industry are looking to invests in the Middle East & Africa region, which is expected to increase the demand for vinyl mastic tape during the forecast period. The vinyl masking tape market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in GCC countries, owing to increasing demand from the industrial sector.

