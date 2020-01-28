What is behind the Rise of the Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market?

Global Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in the year 2018. Global Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2019 to reach USD 3.18 Billion by the year 2025. Dental Adhesives & Sealants are used to ensure that a denture adheres well to the oral mucosa. They are available in diverse formulations such as powders, creams, liquids, wafers, and pads. Similarly, dental sealants are barriers that help in preventing cavities.

North America region holds the highest Market share and Asia Region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S, China, and India are projected to grow strongly in the coming years. The rising consciousness and healthcare spending in countries such as India and China are expected to create attractive Market opportunities in the dental care segment.

The Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market has been segmented on the basis of denture adhesive type, technology type, by etching type, by application, and region. Based on technology, the Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market has been classified into Water-Based Dental Adhesives & Sealants, Solvent-Based Dental Adhesives & Sealants and Hot-Melt-Based Dental Adhesives & Sealants of these Radiation-cured is expected to hold the highest Market share I the forecasted period. Based on application, the pit & fissure sealants segment is projected to lead the Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market during the forecast period among other application.

Major market players in Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market are 3M, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Incorporated, DUX Dental, HemCon Medical Technologies, Johnson & Johnson, Mitsui Chemicals, Sybron Dental Specialties, Smith & Nephew PLC, and 8 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market

Strength:

Growing old age population globally

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms.

High treatment costs

Opportunities:

Advancement in Dental Adhesives & Sealants Technology

Threats:

Stringent Regulatory approval procedures

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview, By Denture Adhesive Type

• Denture Adhesive Cream or Paste

• Denture Adhesive Powder

• Other Denture Adhesives

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview, By Technology

• Water-Based Dental Adhesives & Sealants

• Solvent-Based Dental Adhesives & Sealants

• Hot-Melt-Based Dental Adhesives & Sealants

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview, By Etching Type

• Self- etch

• Total-etch

• Selective- etch

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview, By Application

• Denture Bonding Agents

• Pit & Fissure Sealants

• Restorative Adhesives

• Orthodontic Bonding Agents

• Luting Cements

• Tray Adhesives

• Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

