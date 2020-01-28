Zinc–Bromine Batteries Market – Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope By 2025

Zinc–bromine battery is a redox flow battery. A redox flow battery is the one in which most of the energy is stored by plating zinc as a solid on the anode during charging. In a cell of the zinc–bromine battery, there are two compartments filled with two different electrolytes. The two compartments are separated by a microporous polyolefin membrane. One electrolyte comes into action when a positive electrode reaction takes place, while the other electrolyte comes into action when a negative electrode reaction occurs. During charging, metallic zinc gets deposited on the anode side of the electrode. Bromine ions get oxidized into bromine and get evolved on the other side of the membrane.

Bromine has limited solubility in water. Hence, it forms a viscous bromine-adduct oil, which sinks to the bottom of the compartment. This oil later gets mixed with the remaining solution during discharging of the battery.

The zinc–bromine battery has higher energy density compared to regular batteries such as lead acid batteries. Zinc–bromine batteries are rechargeable; hence, they have longer shelf life compared to other types of batteries. Zinc is a metal available in abundance. The manufacturing cost of zinc–bromine batteries is also lower than other batteries. All these factors are expected to boost the market for zinc–bromine batteries during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the zinc–bromine batteries market are Sandia National Laboratory, Covertel Power Pty. Ltd., Primus Power Corporation, Redflow Energy Storage Solutions Ltd., Smart Energy GB Ltd., ZBB Energy Corporation (now Ensync Energy Systems), and ZBest Technology Ltd.