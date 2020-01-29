3D LIDAR sensor Market: Rising Demand of 3D LIDAR Sensor For Agricultural Robots 

3D LIDAR sensors with system allows the efficient generation of 3D environment maps at unmatched levels of detail. This are similar with radar, but it send light signal instead of radio. It is also used for obstacle and pedestrian detection for moving vehicle. Moreover, sometimes it is used for congestion detection for monitoring and object detection. These are applicable in various machines such as agricultural, construction, and robot machines. These are designed to scan a 2D area horizontally and vertically. This technology to be commonly used for mobile mapping systems, plant detection and mapping for agriculture, sidewalk delivery, factory and retail logistics, parking, manufacturing, search & rescue missions, and other mapping applications.

3D LIDAR sensor Market – Competitive Landscape

The 3D LIDAR sensor market is highly fragmented with proliferation of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of 3D LIDAR sensors to overcome existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In Oct 2017, Panasonic Corporation, a leading player in the 3D LIDAR sensor market, announced It has developed 3D LiDAR sensor that accurately measure the distance to direction of objects

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe GmbH

Founded in 1941, TE Connectivity Corporation, a key player in 3D LIDAR sensor market, is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company design, develop, and sells the world electronic product. It operates via four segments Advanced Industrial Product, Industrial Systems; Electronic Device Systems; and Science & Medical Systems

Velodyne Lidar

Established in 1983, Velodyne Lidar is based in San Jose, California, United States. It is one of the leading supplier of 3D LIDAR. Furthermore it design, develop, and markets various 3D light detection and ranging sensors. The company product portfolio inludes HDL-64E, HDL-32E, Puck LITE, Puck Hi-Res, , Ultra puck, elarray, Alpha puck, Puckand, and other products

Panasonic

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Kadoma, Osaka, Japan and provides is a diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the, B2B businesses, automotive, housing and consumer electronics. Furthermore, the company has 495 subsidiaries and 91 associated companies operating worldwide

SICK AG

Founded in 1946, SICK AG is based in Waldkirch, Germany and specializes in designing, manufacturing, and supply 3D light detection and ranging sensors across the globe. Moreover, the company also serves to agriculture, automotive, energy & utilities, and other sectors

Ocular Robotics Limited

Established in 2009, OSCO Ltd is headquartered in Kingsgrove, NSW, Austrelia and it develop, manufactures and markets the varioous sensor. Furthermore, the company’s product portfolio includes RobotEye 3D LIDAR, RobotEye NAKED, RobotEye HYPERSPECTRAL, RobotEye THERMAL, and other products. The company has vision to be leading supplier of high performance sensor pointing technologies and associated services

3D LIDAR sensor Market – Dynamics

Rising Demand of 3D LIDAR sensor for agricultural robots

Sales of 3D LIDAR sensor remain driven by advantages of 3D LIDAR sensors over traditional approaches like vision or stereo vision in the field of agricultural robotics. Further, 3D LIDAR sensors are expected to use for detection and segmentation of plants and ground, which is one important prerequisite to perform localization.

Increasing sales of Laser 3D LIDAR sensors for mobile mapping

Laser 3D LIDAR sensors are gaining wide application in mobile mapping the 3D world. This are used for various applications including to capture information about a vehicle’s surroundings like the road geometry, roadside obstacles, other vehicles, and more. Further, with increasing preference for ADAS technology based automotive vehicle. Further, expected to increase the demand of the 3D LIDAR sensors for various mobile mapping application in vehicles. These are expected to widely use for various robotic and smart city applications such as smart mobility, efficient building management, intelligent infrastructure, energy management, resource distribution, traffic management, and other. Further expected to contribute to the growth of the global 3D LIDAR sensor market during forecast period

