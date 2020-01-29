Advanced Campaign Management Solutions Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis by 2026

‘Campaign management’ includes product development, sales, and public relations to create, observe, and measure marketing programs focused on the target audience. Under campaign management, demand for products and services is estimated, and a suitable cost-effective and efficient method is determined to reach out to customers. Campaign management involves development of pricing strategy along with sales strategy in order to maximize profits. Surveys are also conducted to assess the effectiveness of campaigns. Public responses (received after surveys) to the campaign strategy are tracked and analyzed to determine whether or not the desired results and goals have been met.

Advanced campaign management solutions help optimize the planning process, simplify management, automate implementation of multi-channel campaigns, and ease tracking and measurement of performance of the campaign. These solutions also help to optimize workflow and create clear tasks that ensure resources are allocated seamlessly across the enterprise.

Advanced Campaign Management Solutions Market – Drivers and Restraints

Digital business landscape has transformed customer expectations and behavior. Today’s multi-channel environment offers numerous channels, opportunities, and means of consumer engagement. This leads to a sharp spike in marketing costs (spends and Return on Investment (ROI). Therefore, it is vital for an enterprise to target the right consumer at the right time through the right channel. Advanced campaign management solutions plays a key role in achieving this objective.

Benefits of advanced campaign management solutions include improvement in marketing effectiveness due to fact-based decision-making through evaluation and comparison of campaign performance; better customer acquisition through segmentation and analytical models such as look-alike modeling; accurate and objective measurement of the success of the campaign; and optimization of marketing budgets.

Changing trends in digital marketing and rise in customer expectations to view real-time cross-channel advertisements are factors driving the advanced campaign management solutions market.

Fluctuation in dynamics of advertisement channels, increase in implementation of stringent regulations on mobile marketing in various countries, and technological complications in terms of compatibility are some of the factors hampering the demand for advanced campaign management solutions.

Advanced Campaign Management Solutions Market – Segmentation

The advanced campaign management solutions market can be segmented into by software, deployment, services, end users and industry verticals. The software deployment segment can be further classified into cloud based and on-premise deployment. Services are further categorized into training and consulting services, system implementation and integration services, and maintenance and support. The end user segment includes advertisers, enterprises, and publishers. And industry verticals comprises of Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, travel and tourism, transportation, media and entertainment, telecommunication and IT, and others. Regional segmentation is done as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Advanced Campaign Management Solutions Market- Key Players

Prominent players operating in the advanced campaign management solutions market include Imagine Communications Corp., Adobe Systems Inc., Comarch SA, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, and Capgemini.

