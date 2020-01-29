Automotive Brake Override System Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2027

Global Automotive Brake Override System Market: Introduction

Automotive brake override system is also known as smart stop technology or smart pedal system. Vehicles incorporate several systems to increase safety, security, and comfort of the driver as well passengers. Vehicles nowadays include cameras, sensors, and other devices to monitor their performance and operations while driving. These technologies and systems automatically adjust speed, steering, path, power units, power consumption, motors, etc., when they sense unusual changes in vehicle operations. The automotive brake override system is a safety system incorporated in a vehicle to prevent it from acceleration and deceleration. The brake override system utilizes radar and LiDAR to identify nearby obstructions. The brake override system starts functioning when it receives mixed signals from the powertrain, or when the electrical system fails/crashes. The brake override system disconnects the motor from the powertrain when such a signal is received and automatically applies brakes until the vehicle stops.

The use of ADAS (Advance driver assistance system) in a vehicle is used for increasing the safety standards in the vehicles. Pure electric vehicles are exempt, as they do not have clutch pedals, which can sometime lead to simultaneous application of brake pedal and acceleration pedal. In such a case, the automotive brake override system will be activated and being the vehicle to a halt.

Global Automotive Brake Override System Market: Competition Landscape

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH was incorporated in 1886 and is situated in Gerlingen, Germany. The company operates through four major business segments: consumer goods (household appliances and power tools), mobility (hardware and software), industrial technology (drive and control), and energy and building technology. The company offers a variety of products as per the demand of the market, such as electric motor, brake shoes, lightings, and display systems under the mobility segment. The company manufactures various types of sensors and systems that enhance the safety of vehicles. Robert Bosch GmbH has over 130 engineering locations globally with more than 410,000 employees. Moreover, it has over 460 subsidiaries in over 60 countries across the globe.

BMW AG

BMW AG was founded in 1916 and situated in Munich, Germany. BMW AG is a leading automobile manufacturer in the automobile industry. Its major brands include MINI, Rolls Royce, and BMW. The company operates through two major segments: automotive segment and motorcycles segment, which are further divided into various product verticals, such as hatchbacks, sedan, coupe, and SUV, among others. The company has research and development centers located in over 16 countries globally, while it invested over US$ 5.79 Bn on research and development in 2018. The company operates through 31 production centers located across 15 countries worldwide.

Continental AG

Continental AG was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. The company is a leading supplier of automobile components. It operates through two major groups: automotive group and rubber group, which are further divided into various business verticals, such as powertrain, chassis & safety, interior, tires, and services. The company has a global presence and operates through several office locations across the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota City, Japan. The company has over 370,870 employees across the globe. Its major brands include Toyota, Lexus, Ranz, TRD, Gazoo Racing, and Daihatsu. The company invested over US$ 9.908 Bn on research and development in 2018.

Global Automotive Brake Override System Market: Dynamics

Technological Advancements and Demand for Safe Vehicles to Drive Global Market

There has been an increase in demand for technologically advanced and safe vehicles, which is driving the automotive brake override system market. Vehicles are equipped with several sensors and systems that can detect electrical, mechanical, or human error and take preventive measures to reduce the speed and stop the vehicle. Thus, vehicles are becoming safer and more secure, which leads to safety of its passengers. This is a key factor that is estimated to drive the automotive brake override system market during the forecast period.

Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles

Stringent emission norms laid down by several countries on the vehicles is a major factor fueling the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles. Electric as well as autonomous vehicles operate majorly on the electric system. However, failure of the electrical system could lead to untoward accidents. Thus, electric and autonomous vehicles are being equipped with several override systems that are activated when the sensor receives signals. Germany, India, Japan, China, and several other countries are promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. Furthermore, these countries have announced a ban likely on diesel vehicles in the near future. Subsidies provided by governments on purchase of electric vehicles, along with rise in prices of conventional fuels is driving the demand for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are incorporated with latest and advanced technologies to increase the safety and security of the vehicle, which is a key factor that is projected to propel the demand for automotive brake override system during the forecast period.

