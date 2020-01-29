Automotive Heated Mirror Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2027

Automotive Heated Mirror Market: Introduction

Automotive heated mirror is a combination of electronic heating system in a vehicle’s mirror used to eradicate smog, ice, and fog from the mirror. It also increases visibility by preventing the mirror from fogging. Automotive heated mirror is integrated with a defrost switch on the vehicle’s dashboard in order to activate the heating of mirrors.

The situations formed in colder and snowfall areas or valley where conventional automotive mirror faces the problem of visibility generally blocked due to fog and snow. This, sometimes, leads to misjudgment while driving. However, automotive heated mirror curbs this complexity and averts the mirror from such a consequence. This is likely to drive the global automotive heated mirror market in the near future.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Heated Mirror Market

Automotive heater mirror eliminates the requirement of ice scraper in order to clear ice from the side mirror. Ice damages mirror glass, its adjuster, and mirror housing.

Automotive heater mirror protects mirror from harsh cleansers and offers long lifespan, along with superior visibility

Safety concerns while driving vehicles, especially in mountains and foggy climate, and demand for smart mobility are likely to boost the adoption of automotive heated mirrors

Technological upgrades with desirable vehicle features and modern advanced sophisticated systems and components fitted in premium and high-end vehicles offer high safety, comfort, and driver assistance. This is driving the demand for luxury vehicles, thus fueling the adoption of automotive heated mirrors.

High cost of automotive heated mirrors and its low usage in dry areas are likely to hinder the growth of the automotive heated mirror market in the near future

Side Mirror Technology Segment to Witness High Demand

In terms of technology, the global automotive heated mirror market can be segregated into windshield rear-view mirror and side mirror

Side mirror technology segment leads the global automotive heated mirror market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Two side mirrors are used in a vehicle and suffers the most the extreme weather conditions, thus invisibility due to formation of frost or ice on the mirror may lead to severe accident

Automotive heated side mirrors are designed to ensure improved visibility and safety. This is likely to augment the segment growth during the forecast period.

Smart Heated Mirror has Significant Growth Potential

In terms of product type, the global automotive heated mirror market can be bifurcated into conventional heated mirror and smart heated mirror

Smart heated mirror is a promising segment of the automotive heated mirror market and is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be majorly attributed to its added application which makes it operate automatically as per the weather conditions. Furthermore, it provides a clear and superior view of roads through its built-in LCD monitor. Smart heated mirror is likely to acquire the share of conventional heated mirror market in near the future.

Europe to Lead the Global Automotive Heated Mirror Market

In terms of region, the global automotive heated mirror market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is leading the global automotive heated mirror market. This is primarily due to its high adoption rate in Nordic and Baltic countries, followed by the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. These countries have considerably low temperatures and suffer from snow or smog for majority of times in a year leading to safety issues while driving. Moreover, presence of key automakers and OEMs in the region coupled with high purchasing capacity of sophisticated components are prime fueling the demand for automotive heated mirror market in the region during the forecast period.

Implementation of safety norms and regulations imposed by the European Union of the automotive industry, along with consumer awareness about safe driving are other factor boosting the growth of the automotive heated mirror market in Europe

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global automotive heated mirror market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Gentex Corporation.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Ford Motor Company

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets