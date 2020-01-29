Automotive Holographic AR Display Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2027

Global Automotive Holographic AR Display Market – Introduction

Automotive holographic AR display is an advance active safety and technical featured transparent device in automotive that projects prime information and status such as speed of the car, navigation direction, time, and distance travelled directly in the driver’s line of sight. This reduces the chances of driver distraction while driving. The automotive holographic AR display aids the driver in accepting the automated driving faster and projects key information either on the windshield or on a separate screen.

Global Automotive Holographic AR Display Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Porsche AG, a Germany-based automaker announced an investment of US$ 80 million to WayRay, a Switzerland-based company which target its goal to enable holographic AR (augmented reality) displays in automotive. WayRay’s AR technology is presently not available in any consumer automotive; however, in early 2018, the company presented its product in Porsche’s pilot project in conjunction with Harman, a Samsung-owned company and a prominent player in the field of car audio.

Continental AG

Founded in 1871, Continental AG is currently based in Hanover, Germany. Continental AG is a leading company that manufactures and supplies mechatronics and automotive electronics to customers across the world. The company emphasizes on forming alliances and partnerships with emerging and pioneering manufacturers in order to strengthen its presence in the advance components related market. The company display unit domain has presented numerous display solutions including AR HUD, Holographic HUD, DMD, and HUD.

To Get Glimpse of what our Report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure here

Robert Bosch GmbH

Established in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is presently headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. Robert Bosch GmbH offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, electric vehicle charging, and connected manufacturing. The company uses its expertise in sensor technology, software and servicing, and its own loT cloud, to offer its customers connected solutions from a single source. The company has 460 subsidiaries and regional companies in over 60 countries and regions globally. In 2018, the company spent US$ 8.66 billion on research & development.

Global Automotive Holographic AR Display Market Dynamics

Rising trend of comfortable and safer vehicles drives demand for automotive holographic AR display

Presently, surge in modernization in the automotive industry has fueled the demand safer and more comfortable vehicle features. Recent development of innovation display solutions, such as automotive holographic AR display, which is far more superior, increases the vertical and horizontal field of view, and offers higher working precision vis-à-vis to currently available display system. The automotive holographic AR display makes the automated driving easier and offers varied information such as navigation direction thereby offering shortest distance, night vision assistance, parking spot, obstacle detection, and other related applications by displaying key information on the vehicle’s windshield or display screen. Moreover, ease of operation coupled with decreasing cost of mechatronics components is likely to boost the demand for the automotive holographic AR display in near future.

Rising adoption of ADAS in automotive

Incorporation of ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance System) in automotive is increasing as it reduces the complication of the vehicle driving by assisting the driver of the vehicle during the vehicle drive. The automotive holographic AR display is a key part of the ADAS and automated driving, as it improves visibility in any driving situation such as adverse weather condition, during night, traffic assistance, and poor vision circumstance during foggy climate. This is anticipated to fuel the automotive holographic AR display market in the near future.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report

Global Automotive Holographic AR Display Market – Segmentation

Based on application, the global automotive holographic AR display market can be split into

ADAS & Safety

Navigation

Others

In terms of vehicle type, the global automotive holographic AR display market can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Based on display type, the global automotive holographic AR display market can be bifurcated into

Windshield

Combiner HUD

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets